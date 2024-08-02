type here...
Entertainment

Old video of Funny Face and Emelia Brobbey swimming in a pool emerges

By Qwame Benedict
Emelia-Brobbey-and-Funny-Face
Emelia-Brobbey-and-Funny-Face

An old video of comic actor Funny Face and Kumawood actress Emelia Brobbey hanging out has surfaced on social media.

Funny Face attacked Emelia Brobbey on social media the last few days after the latter warned him against referring to her as his ex-girlfriend.

According to Funny Face, he used to be cool and always played with Emelia Brobbey but because he is currently going through hard times, the actress is now taking offence in a harmless joke.

Well, trust social media users to bring out receipts and this time they brought out a video of the two friends swimming.

The video shows Funny Face and Emelia Brobbey swimming in a pool while splashing water on each other.

Watch the video below:

Source:GhPage

