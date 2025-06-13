type here...
Old video of Numerologist predicting a plane crash in India resurfaces

By Mzta Churchill

Amid the India plane crash report that claimed numerous lives, an old video of Numerologist Attah Agyemang has popped up online.

Months ago, the Numerologist appeared as a guest on Kwame Tanko’s show, where he made some shocking disclosures.

Being able to foresee what is ahead, Mr. Attah Agyemang revealed that there will be numerous plane crashes in the year 2025.

In his elaboration, Mr. Attah Agyemang stated that 2025 is number 9, adding that, what happened in 1998 and 2016 is likely to happen in 2025.

He stated emphatically that since there were numerous plane crashes in the years 1998 and 2016, history would repeat itself.

