type here...
Entertainment

Old video of Obolo happily dancing like Michael Jackson resurfaces

By Mzta Churchill

Amid his predicament, an old video of Obolo, a confidant of Gh Kobby has popped up online.

Obolo became a topic of online discussion following his arrest after the death of tiktoker, Yaa Baby.

While many have stated that Obolo should be made to face the consequences of his association with Gh Kobby, others have begged for his release with claims that he is innocent but hunger lead him into this.

Amid the controversy surrounding whether he should be made to face the consequences or be freed, an old video of Obolo has popped up online.

In the video available at the news desk of Gh Page, Obolo was captured neatly dressed at an undisclosed program.

One could see Obolo happily dancing and enjoying himself at the program.

Meanwhile, let us check the video of Obolo dancing beneath;

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

If you are not married, don’t have s3x- Adu Safowaah explains

Gh Kobby was about to marry Yaa Baby- Best friend reveals

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Saturday, June 14, 2025
28.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Husband returns from work to find wife in bed with another man

Cheating wife

GH Kobby’s father speaks for the first time

Yaa Baby GH Kobby

Okyeame Quophi finally addresses rumours of beating his wife Stacy Amoateng

Okyeame Quophi and Stacy Amoateng

Old video of Numerologist predicting a plane crash in India resurfaces

Part 2 & 3 of pastor’s daughter’s video surfaces

Pastors daughters video
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways