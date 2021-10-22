- Advertisement -

For the past few days, some popular celebrities in the country have found themselves on the wrong side of the law.

First-person to get arrested was comic actor Funny Face for threatening to kill his ex-wife and then commit suicide.

Few hours after his arrest, Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale was also arrested for faking a gunshot attack which according to him, was to get police attention on how Prophets in the country are causing fear and panic to some citizens.

When we all thought that the week has ended, AMG rapper Medikal was also picked up yesterday evening for brandishing a gun on social media.

Following this, we have dug deep into our archives and gotten a video of Shatta Wale asking the IGP to arrest celebrities in the country who are ‘fooling’.

According to Shatta Wale in the video, the IGP should ensure that these celebrities spend months in prison so they can be able to learn some sense.

Watch the video below:

From the look of things, seems the IGP has gotten Shatta Wale’s message very clear and he is likely to use him as a scapegoat.

Funny Face and Shatta Wale have been denied bail and remanded to stay in police custody for a week.

Medikal on the other hand was denied bail yesterday and set to make his first court appearance today over his offence.