An old video of Twene Jonas insulting Ghanaian politicians from the comfort of his room in Ghana years ago has surfaced online.

Many people including myself thought that controversial US-based social media influencer Twene Jonas started attacking or insulting politicians and leaders after arriving in the United States.

Twene Jonas has for years been bashing the government and people in high authority allegedly denying the country from development with some foul and strong words during his live videos.

Netizens have been asking if he will be able to return to Ghana looking at the way he keeps on insulting people without showing them respect.

Some people have maintained that he can only do that in the States and not in Ghana because that is where he has all the freedom.

Well, his old video, now available on the internet, has proven that he was doing the bashing since his days in Ghana before relocating.

In the video, he was reacting to Parliament’s approval to secure a loan for all sitting MPs while the majority of the citizens continued to suffer.

Watch the video below: