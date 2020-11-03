type here...
GhPage Entertainment Old video of Samini criticizing celebrities who endorse political parties drops
Entertainment

Old video of Samini criticizing celebrities who endorse political parties drops

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Updated:
Samini Dagaati
Samini Dagaati
- Advertisement -

An old video of Dancehall artiste, Samini, criticizing entertainers who endorse political parties clearly shows his sudden change of perspective.

Trending in the news was Samini’s Kpoyaka song which endorsed Nana Addo and the NPP party for a second term in office come December 7.

Earlier, Samini in a tweet claimed that he was in support of any leader that had the needs of the less privileged at heart.

Sharing a silhouette of Nana Addo with school kids in the middle as a reference to Nana’s Free SHS initiative, Samini asked his followers to vote Nana back into office because he is a leader with a great vision.

His tweet read, ” These are challenging times for the world. My voice, my vote will support Leadership that has empathy and serves to create a hopeful future for the next generation #Kpoyaka.”

SEE POST BELOW:

Samini tweet
Samini tweet

In his song, Kpoyaka, Samini spreads the message of how the current government under Nana Addo’s leadership has taken visionary steps towards ensuring a greater tomorrow.

Meanwhile, to prove that the internet never forgets, blogger and content creator Kwadwo Sheldon has dug out from the archives of the internet an old video of Samini speaking against entertainers involving themselves in politics.

Samini is heard in the video saying that in his opinion, as an influencer it was unhealthy to do that because he represents the masses.

He seemed uninterested in taking political sides because it has the tendency of causing a divide between fans and followers.

It is therefore upsetting that in an interesting turn of events he has taken to endorsing the NPP.

This has gotten fans insinuating that indeed the NPP had handsomely greased his palm to support them just as has happened with some celebrities in the past.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
74 %
1.6mph
40 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
85 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News