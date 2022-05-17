- Advertisement -

One of the convenors of #FIxthecountry Oliver Barker-Vormawor has been arrested once again by the officials of the Ghana Police Service.

According to the information available, he was arrested on his way to court this morning and, as at the time he was arrested, had no knowledge of why he had been picked up.

He was later taken to the Madina District Court where he was told by the judge that he has been charged with ‘careless driving and inconsiderate driving’.

Taking to his social media page, he revealed that he had been granted bail with two sureties.

He further stated that he has been moved from Madina Court and taken to the East Legon Police station.

Oliver was arrested some few months ago after he touched down in Ghana after making a comment considered a threat to the country on social media.