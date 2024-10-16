The lead convenor of Fix The Country has finally been granted bail by the Accra Circuit Court after weeks behind bars.

Barker-Vormawor, one of around 53 Democracy Hub members arrested during the rally, which took place between September 21 and September 23, 2024, stayed in police detention even though all other participants were granted bail.

Barker-Vormawor was this morning granted bail on Wednesday, October 16, 2024. He was released on a bond of GH¢20,000 with two sureties.

The Accra High Court, presided over by Justice Comfort Tasiame, earlier dismissed Barker-Vormawor’s bail application on October 7, 2024, citing the need for more investigation and fears of civil disturbance if he was released.

The judge noted that Barker-Vormawor was already on trial for treason, which complicated his eligibility for bail on a separate allegation.

His legal team contended that his continuous arrest violated his constitutional rights to free expression and peaceful assembly, pointing out that the protests were nonviolent and focused on raising awareness about the negative impacts of illegal mining.

Kwaku Asante released details about his earlier bail denial on the social media platform X on October 7, 2024. Asante noted, “The High Court has declined to issue bail to Oliver Barker-Vormawor, Convenor of the protest. According to the judge, Oliver is currently on trial for treason, and what assurance is there that if he is granted bail, he will not commit another offence?

Barker-Vormawor who was captured on video removing keys from a police towing car incurred the wrath of some people especially people who were against the demonstration.