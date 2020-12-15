type here...
Omah Lay arrested and detained in Uganda for breaking COVID-19 Protocol (Photos)

By Qwame Benedict
Popular Nigerian musician Omah Lay in currently in prison custody in Uganda after having a concert in the East African country days ago.

From what we gathered, the musician together with three others Nigerians identified as Stanley Didia, Temilade Openyi, alias Ms Tems and Muyiwa Awomiyi were arrested for breaking COVID-19 protocols in the country.

It continued that Omah Lay was remanded at Kitalya prison and Ms Tems at Kigo prison.

They were charged in a magistrate court in Makindye, Uganda, on Monday for “negligently doing acts likely to spread an infectious disease C/S 171 of the Penal Code Act.”

The musician and his people per source where bound to be released on police bond by the Ugandan police changed their statement saying the casefile was sanctioned by the Office of the DPP.

They were jointly charged with four other Ugandans and remanded till Wednesday.

Omah Lay and Ms Tems were arrested by officers of the Uganda police for flouting Covid-19 guidelines shortly after their performance on Saturday night at The Big Brunch, a concert, that held at Speke Resort, Kampala.

The show, which is the first music concert in Uganda since the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions were imposed by President Museveni, was sold out.

