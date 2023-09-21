type here...
Omowunmi Aloba biography; NetWorth, career, children and life with Mohbad

Who is Mohbad’s girlfriend? Who was Mohbad dating? How many kids does Mohbad have?; We explore the personal life of the young Nigerian rapper, Mohbad

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Nigerian rapper and singer Mohbad who was born on June 8, 1996, in Lagos sadly passed away on Tuesday, 12th September 2023.
His demise has left his fans, followers and many Nigerian artists very sad as Mohbad was a very talented musician with a bright future ahead of him.

Per reports circulating online, some say Mohbad died as a result of an ear injection and others claimed he had hypertension.

Mohbad was only 27 years old when he passed away. Following his death, we take a deep dive into his personal life and bring to you who Mohbad’s girlfriend is and how many kids he has.

Who is Mohbad’s girlfriend; Was Mohbad dating?

Omowunmi Aloba is the late Mohbad’s wife. The two were in a courtship relationship for 8 years before getting married in 2022. They met and fell in love while they were both adolescents and they had a son, Liam Light Aloba who was just 5 months old when his father tragically died.

Who is Omowunmi Aloba?

Omowunmi Aloba is a Nigerian fashion designer and ex wife of the late Mohbad Imole who passed away on September 12, 2023.

Omowunmi Aloba’s age, education and early life

Omowunmi was born in Nigeria on 29th April, 2023 which makes her 24 years old. She was raised in a middle class home and went to a government school. Aloba will go ahead to establish her own fashion brand which will project her to prominence as a successful designer.

She has worked with a handful of Nigerian celebrities. Omowunmi Aloba presented a her first collection of dresses and jumpsuit in 2019 which kick start her career.

Among her numerous clients which she has provided custom services to are Naira Marley, Zinoleesky, Lyta and Bella Shmurda.

