On this day, 4 years ago, Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng popularly known as Ebony Reigns died; family visits resting place

By Albert
By Albert
On the dawn of February 8, 2018, Ghanaians and music-loving fans woke up to the grim news of the sudden passing of budding musician Ebony Reigns.

The sad news quickly spread like wildfire and left behind traces of bruises on the feeble hearts of fans and her followers.

Many could not hide their pain and anguish when they received the news. A cloud of sadness was cast over the music scene and to a large extent the entire country.

Late Ebony Reigns
Late Ebony Reigns

Social media was immediately awashed with felicitations, kind words, and fondest memories of Ebony Reigns who at the time was arguably the top musician in the country.

Ebony Reigns lost her life in a car accident on the Sunyani-Accra stretch in the wee hours of February 8, 2018, after the car she was traveling in with three others hit a pile of sand on the road and veered off and plunged into a ditch.

Only the driver was told to have survived. The soldier escort, Atsu Vondee, lost his life together with a close friend of Ebony Reigns, Franky Kuri, who also died in the process.

Late Atsu Vondee
Late Atsu Vondee

It was a solemn moment of reflection and deeper reassessment considering that Ebony Reigns was prepping herself for her 21st birthday when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Late Franky Kuri
Late Franky Kuri

In March 2018, Ebony Reigns was laid to rest and a state funeral was organized to allow all and sundry to pay their last respect to the queen.

Musicians, celebrities, and ordinary Ghanaians thronged the funeral grounds, saw her lying in state, and returned with heavy tears in their eyes.

“Oh Ebony, why did you leave us so soon,” those were the tearful, sorrowful words many muttered with heavy hearts and with handkerchiefs drenched in tears.

Late Ebony Reigns
Late Ebony Reigns

After 4 years, the memories of Ebony Reigns are not lost on us and especially the music-loving Ghanaian who understood and appreciated her distinct qualities which she exhibited energetically in her music and gloriously on stage.

Ebony Reigns was a household name at the time of her passing. Songs like “Maame Hwe” and “Hustle” transcended the shores of Ghana and were making waves everywhere.

After her passing, many strove to succeed her as the Queen of Dancehall. In fact, in the aftermath of her death, attention shifted to Wendy Shay who her record label had consciously and unconsciously chosen as her successor.

Ebony Reigns
Ebony Reigns

The attention shot Wendy Shay’s career to the top and repositioned her for music glory. Many who looked and exhibited tendencies similar to Ebony Reigns decided to succeed her.

After 4 years, Ghana has not found a successor yet for Ebony Reigns despite the attempts made by several female artists. The specialty of Ebony Reigns’ talent is second to none and is beyond forgery and imitation.

After 4 years, Ebony Reigns’ father, Mr. Opoku Kwarteng has not gotten over the demise of his daughter. He has maintained that justice would be served and her daughter’s ghost would seek retribution on her killers.

Ebony Reigns’ family paid a visit to her resting place as they remember her after 4 years.

May her soul continue to rest in peace.

Family at Ebony Reigns' resting place
Family at Ebony Reigns’ resting place
Family at Ebony Reigns resting place
Family at Ebony Reigns resting place
Family at Ebony Reigns resting place
Family at Ebony Reigns resting place
Family at Ebony Reigns resting place
Family at Ebony Reigns resting place

 

 

