Ondo Univeristy students declared missing discovered dead

NIGERIA – The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a landlord and two others for the kidnap and murder of two undergraduates of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA), Abah John Friday, 25 and Okah Andrel Eloho,19.

The Ondo Police Commissioner, CP Adebowale Lawal, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Akure, the state capital, on Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

The lifeless body of Okah was later found last week, three weeks after their abduction, at a border community between Ekiti and Ondo States, while efforts are ongoing to recover the remains of the male victim, who is believed to have been dumped in a river by an accomplice still at large.

The police boss said Friday Abah’s landlord, Oladele Femi, confessed to masterminding the plot and aiding the concealment of the murders.

The police commissioner noted that N800,000, equivalent to GHS 5.4K was withdrawn from Mr Abah’s account while in captivity, while the female student was raped.

READ ALSO: Guy assaults lady for taking TNT and refusing to show up

They were killed after Okah unmasked the identity of one of the abductors to prevent the exposure of their evil act.

“Following a petition dated 24 June, 2025, submitted by G.O. Omoedu & Co., Legal Practitioners, on behalf of one Mr. Emmanuel Peter of Shagari Village, Akure, Ondo State, the Command launched an intensive investigation into the reported abduction of his younger brother, one Abah John Friday, 25, and his friend, Okah Andrel Eloho, 19, both students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko—who went missing on 20 June, 2025,” the CP stated.

“Upon receipt of the complaint, detectives from the Anti-kidnapping swung into action. Forensic tracking led investigators to Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos, where an iPhone 14 Pro Max belonging to one of the victims was recovered from one Abdul Mohammed Mubarak, 38.

“Mubarak confessed to purchasing the phone from one Ojo Michael, whose arrest was subsequently effected in Aramoko-Ekiti. A Lexus RX 350 vehicle belonging to the victims was also recovered at the point of arrest.

“Under interrogation, Ojo Michael confessed to participating in the robbery, abduction, and eventual murder of the victims. He further disclosed that the operation was masterminded by one Oladele Femi m’—the landlord of the male victim—who allegedly engaged him (Michael) and another accomplice (identified as “Kola”, currently at large) to carry out the crime. Investigations revealed that the sum of N800,000 was transferred from the victim’s account during their captivity.

“Michael also admitted to raping the female victim. Upon recognising him and unmasking his identity, she was executed along with her friend to prevent them from exposing the perpetrators. Their bodies were subsequently disposed of at separate locations between Agbado and Ode-Ekiti,” the commissioner said.

Mr Lawal said Mr Femi was arrested and during interrogation, confessed to initiating the plot and aiding in the concealment of the murders.

“Acting on this confession, detectives recovered the body of the female victim in a bush near Ode-Ekiti, and it has since been deposited at the General Hospital Mortuary for autopsy,” the commissioner further stated.

READ ALSO: Husband shoots wife in the head and genitals; Gets 20-year sentence