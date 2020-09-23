One contestant of Citi TV’s keyboard idol dies in a car crash

One of the star contestants on Citi TV’s Keyboard Idol talent competition, Chris Tamakloe has died.

The 14 year old talented kid passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020, when a vehicle in which he and his father were travelling with was involved in a road accident, at Asutsuare Junction.

According to reports on the unfortunate incident, Chris Tamakloe and other passengers involved in the fatal accident drew their last breath after they were initially rushed to the Dodowa District Hospital and later transferred to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

Following this said development, social media users have thronged on social media with heartbreaking and sorrowful comments whiles bidding the young lad farewell.

Citinewsroom however took to social media to break the news and reacted to the sad news of Chris’ sudden demise.

Citinewsroom tweeted; “It’s with immense pain and sadness that we announce the loss of the extraordinarily-talented Chris Tamakloe, one of the contestants on Citi TV’s Keyboard Idol Our deepest condolences to his family, friends and everyone affected by his passing.

See screenshot of their post below;

Out of the hundreds of entries that were received, the talented 14-year-old Chris Tamakloe was able to make to the top 10 remaining contestants of the competition before his sudden

demise. RIP