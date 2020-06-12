- Advertisement -

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the honourable Member of Parliament for Assin Central today in an interview at Oman Fm has made some shocking revelations about one of his many daughters.

Kennedy, giving vivid accounts on the current state of his daughter made mention that she is now a school drop-out, a drug addict and also begs men for sex in the United States of America- USA.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, he spent much on her education right from her infancy through to the university where she (his daughter) decided not to further her education but will rather live her own life as she pleases.

His reason for coming live on radio to share this story is because he wants to motivate others to also know how to handle their children.

He is a disciplinarian and strictly takes charge of his children but if any of them decides to do things on their own, he gives way but can’t return to him should you fail in life.

Narrating the story to listeners, he seemed very excited about the current state of her daughter all because she didn’t pay heed to his advice and worst of it all opted to withdraw from the university.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

He said; “After paying $42,000 at the beginning of the semester, she called me when I was in a plane to China that she’s dropped out of school”.

He again revealed that his once rich daughter is now begging for money on social media to fund for her education back to the university after she dropped out to live a reckless life.