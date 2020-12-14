I’ll one day be Ghana’s president – Prophet Badu Kobi

- Advertisement -

On Sunday, December 13, 2020, Prophet Badu Kobi whiles speaking during a church sermon disclosed that he will one day become the president-elect of Ghana.

The popular man of God has plans to contest in the presidential election through a political party one day and win.

According to him, Osofo Kyiri Abosom has paved the way for Ghanaian pastors, therefore, and must be lauded, his main reason to one day run for the presidential race.

This being the first time revealing his political plans after the failed prophesy about John Mahama winning the 2020 elections has got many asking questions.

Some section of Netizens have started asking which political party he will be running on their ticket should the time set by him to go into full time politics is due.

Badu Kobi disclosed that he will not be a president who will subvert the will of the people to remain in power even if he loses.

“I will not be a lawless lawyer to be a president. I will also not turn the hands of people to become a president” Prophet Badu Kobi said.