One flagbearer to be shot dead before the elections – Prophet predicts doom

By Qwame Benedict
Prophet Eric Boahen Uche, the leader and head pastor of Creator’s House Chapel, has predicted doom ahead of the 2024 General Elections.

In a video seen online, the preacher is heard saying that one of the Presidential candidates in the upcoming elections would be assassinated before the election day.

He continued by saying many circumstances and serious issues would pop up before the elections, forcing the Electoral Commission to postpone the December 7 elections to a different date.

He said: “The assassination attempt in the U.S.—if we don’t pray, one of our flagbearers will be shot”

With the December 7 elections just a few weeks away, this is the second time a man of God has come out to speak about someone getting killed before the elections.

Prophet Bernard El-Bernard also predicted that a vice-presidential candidate would lose his/her life before the elections.

Source:GhPage

