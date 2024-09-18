type here...
One loses his ear as NPP and NDC clash violently over DRIP machines

By Armani Brooklyn
A trending video on social media shows the violent altercation between supporters of the (NPP) and (NDC) at Gomoa West District in the Central Region.

The clash, which was reportedly sparked by disagreements over the distribution of the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP) machines.

What began as a mere exchange of words escalated into a violent confrontation, leaving one man seriously injured with his ear severed.

The incident happened when members of the two major political parties clashed over the allocation of government-supplied DRIP machines intended for road materials and vehicles to each constituency.

However, accusations of favouritism and unfair distribution of the machines led to mounting tensions between the political factions.

The argument quickly spiralled out of control, leading to violent confrontations.

A video of the incident seen on X (formerly Twitter) shared by GhOne TV, shows the machines, including vehicles, parked at the venue while supporters engaged in a heated confrontation.

Some cars, suspected of belonging to government officials and senior civil servants present for the event, were also speeding away from the venue.

According to the report, some chiefs who were present for the event had to take to their heels when the violence erupted.

Reports stated that during the melee, one man was brutally attacked, resulting in the severing of his ear.

Source:GHpage

