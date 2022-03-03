type here...
One million people have now fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries – UN

By Kweku Derrick
Ukrainian refugees
The United Nations reports that one million refugees have now fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries as Russia’s invasion continues.

In a statement on Twitter, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi pleaded for “guns to fall silent, so that life-saving humanitarian assistance can be provided” to the millions who remain in the country.

The agency has predicted the conflict will leave some 12 million people internally displaced and in need of relief.

The Russian invasion began one week ago.

Hundreds of civilians are believed to have been killed

    Source:GHPage

