type here...
GhPage News One dead in fierce clash between two illegal mining groups
News

One dead in fierce clash between two illegal mining groups

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Illegal miners clash
Illegal miners clash
- Advertisement -

Reports gathered by Ghpage are that one person has died in a clash between two illegal mining groups at Akyem Aworoso near Akyem Apinamang in the Eastern Region.

This incident occurred on January 3, 2021, as two miners were attacked by a group of 3 believed to be rival illegal miners.

The three allegedly claimed that Desmond Anokye Frimpong, 27, and Gyekye Matthew, 33, now deceased were mining on land that belonged to them.

Apparently, they ordered the victims to surrender their gold to them which they refused.

In a fierce clash, one of the suspects, identified as Kojo Owusu, allegedly hit the head of Gyekye Matthew with a stone and left him unconscious.

Gyekye was rushed to St. Dominic Hospital in Akwatia only to be reported dead on arrival.

The other victim, Desmond Anokye Frimpong managed to escape with bruises on his belly and on his palm.

Desmond lodged a complaint with the Police which led to the arrest of suspect Kojo Owusu aged 44.

Sergeant Francis Gomado, the acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, expressed that efforts were underway to bring the other accomplices to book.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, January 4, 2021
Accra
few clouds
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
70 %
4.5mph
12 %
Mon
84 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News