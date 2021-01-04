One dead in fierce clash between two illegal mining groups

- Advertisement -

Reports gathered by Ghpage are that one person has died in a clash between two illegal mining groups at Akyem Aworoso near Akyem Apinamang in the Eastern Region.

This incident occurred on January 3, 2021, as two miners were attacked by a group of 3 believed to be rival illegal miners.

The three allegedly claimed that Desmond Anokye Frimpong, 27, and Gyekye Matthew, 33, now deceased were mining on land that belonged to them.

Apparently, they ordered the victims to surrender their gold to them which they refused.

In a fierce clash, one of the suspects, identified as Kojo Owusu, allegedly hit the head of Gyekye Matthew with a stone and left him unconscious.

Gyekye was rushed to St. Dominic Hospital in Akwatia only to be reported dead on arrival.

The other victim, Desmond Anokye Frimpong managed to escape with bruises on his belly and on his palm.

Desmond lodged a complaint with the Police which led to the arrest of suspect Kojo Owusu aged 44.

Sergeant Francis Gomado, the acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, expressed that efforts were underway to bring the other accomplices to book.