One Person Has Millions Under Her Bed But You Still Go Begging- A Plus Blasts Akufo Addo

- Advertisement -

Controversial social media commentator, Kwame A Plus has dragged the first gentleman of the country, president Akufo Addo.

A Plus believes that if the president gives his assent to the anti-LGBTQ bill, Ghana will go bankrupt, but if he chooses not to give his assent to the bill too, Ghanaians will vote massively against the New Patriotic Party.

A Plus claims the president could have given his assent to the bill and the country would not have gone bankrupt however, the finances of the country are mismanaged.

According to A Plus, Ghana is blessed with many resources but still goes to countries to beg for help because the leaders of the country use the money meant for developmental projects for their gluttony.

Read his post below;

“If you sign the anti-LGBT law your economy will collapse. If you don’t sign you’ll lose election. What if we sign and also “sign” that we will use common sense to run our economy?

You have oil but you don’t have oil. You have gold but you don’t have gold. You have cocoa but you don’t have cocoa. One person has a million hidden under her bed. (Borla mpo nie na finance) You import onion from Niger.

You spend over 12 million dollars on some useless Agyapa deal and spend millions digging a hole that you are going to build onye cathedral. After wasting all the money, you go begging countries that have legalized same-sex sex for money. If you talk p? your fellow country people will insult you depending on which party is in power. ?mo se mondi mo trumu a moosu! Mo p? ooo, momp? ooo, mobedi mo trumu by force! Mboa!!”