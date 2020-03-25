type here...
Source:GHPAGE
By RASHAD
There is wild jubilation in Ghana as the country records its first Coronavirus patient discovery.

Footage of an alleged Coronavirus patient being released from the hospital amid jubilation has surfaced online.

From the commentary on the video, he was quarantined after he tested positive for the deadly virus but now he has been cured.

The man in the video is identified as a Chinese man but his real identity has not been established yet.

The medical team was seen clapping and jubilating as he walked out of the faculty with two others believed to be family/friends.

Watch the video below

Officially, the ministry of health and the ministry of information has not yet put out the good news. So officially, Ghana’s confirmed cases still remain 68 people with 3 dead people.

This is good news and will give hope to many people in the country. Ghpage is monitoring and we will keep you updated

