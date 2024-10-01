Lovista Owusu, the LPG Parliamentary candidate for the Bekwai Constituency, has vowed to distribute one “bofrot” to each basic and junior high school student.

He made the statement while campaigning in his constituency earlier. He emphasized that he vows to support President Nana Addo’s free school meal program plan for students.

Some others mocked him for making such an absurd pledge. During a political season, practically everyone wants to be considered as the “saviour” of the people.

As a result, they have been obliged to utilize a variety of devious methods to gain public sympathy.

Mr Akpaloo, the LPG Presidential candidate, is one among the politicians who have made promises to Ghanaians.

The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) released its manifesto last Saturday in the Volta Regional capital, Ho, with the theme ‘Empowering Ghanaians for Sustainable Growth and Prosperity for a Better Tomorrow.’