type here...
GhPageEntertainment“One Student, One Bofrot” - Parliamentary candidate tells constituents
Entertainment

“One Student, One Bofrot” – Parliamentary candidate tells constituents

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of LPG-candidate
LPG-candidate

Lovista Owusu, the LPG Parliamentary candidate for the Bekwai Constituency, has vowed to distribute one “bofrot” to each basic and junior high school student.

He made the statement while campaigning in his constituency earlier. He emphasized that he vows to support President Nana Addo’s free school meal program plan for students.

Some others mocked him for making such an absurd pledge. During a political season, practically everyone wants to be considered as the “saviour” of the people.

Watch the video below:

As a result, they have been obliged to utilize a variety of devious methods to gain public sympathy.

Mr Akpaloo, the LPG Presidential candidate, is one among the politicians who have made promises to Ghanaians.

The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) released its manifesto last Saturday in the Volta Regional capital, Ho, with the theme ‘Empowering Ghanaians for Sustainable Growth and Prosperity for a Better Tomorrow.’

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
89 %
2.6mph
75 %
Tue
81 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
80 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways