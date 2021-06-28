type here...
One week celebration held for woman killed in James Town bullion van robbery

By Lizbeth Brown
Joyce Badu one week celebration
On Monday, 14th July 2021, there was a robbery attack on a bullion van at James Town which claimed the lives of a police constable and 40-year-old Joyce Badu.

Madam Joyce Badu was pursued and shot by the robbers for raising an alarm during the robbery attack.

Following the release of the body to the family, a one-week memorial has been held in her honour.

Family, friends and sympathisers who were present at the memorial could not hold back their tears.

See photos below;

The family has decided to perform the final funeral rites for the Late Joyce Badu on 24th July 2021.

They also charged the authorities to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to book.

Source:Ghpage

