One week celebration of the late Ama Broni scheduled for 4th February
One week celebration of the late Ama Broni scheduled for 4th February

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Ama Broni’s one week celebration has been scheduled for the 4th of February, 2021.

The one week funeral celebration of the slay queen who met her ill-timed death after going naked on stage at a carnival will be held at the Mother’s residence in Akwatia.

The sad story of the 26-year-old lady’s demise has been trending in weeks past after it was revealed that her death was caused by electrocution.

Apparently, the lady born Jennifer Osei in trying to escape from a bunch of guys aroused by her twerking was electrocuted by the power supply behind the stage.

Furthermore, reports have it that she was declared dead on arrival at a nearby health facility.

Source:GHPAGE

