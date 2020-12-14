One-week celebration of Quamina MP’s father announced

- Advertisement -

Musician Quamina MP’s family have announced the date for the one week observation of his dad who died in an accident some few weeks ago.

The father of the musician identified as Fiifi Amonoo Buckman and Quamina MP himself got involved in an accident on the Akosombo road while the artiste survived, his father on the other hand died.

According to the family, his one-week observation will take place at the Forecourt of Old Palace (Paakesedo Funeral Grounds Ahenbrom) – Mankesim on Thursday, 17th December 2020.

They invited all friends and sympathizers to help them mourn the deceased through a flyer sighted on social media.

See the flyer below: