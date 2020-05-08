- Advertisement -

The Family of the late Kumawood actor Bernard Nyarko aka Bishop has released that arrangement for his one-week celebration.

The one-week observance for the late actor comes off on Saturday, May 9, 2020, where the details of the final funeral rites will be announced.

Isaac Darko who is the elder brother of the late actor revealed that the one-week celebration would be held in both Accra and Kumasi.

While the Accra ceremony will come off at Lakeside Estate at Ashaley Botwe, the Kumasi observation will be held at Pakoso, near Asokore Manpong.

