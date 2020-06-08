One week funeral arrangement of Kwadwo Wiafe released

The family of the late Kwadwo Wiafe through the Despite Media Group have released details of his one-week celebration to the public.

Kwadwo Wiafe until his sudden demise last week at the Nyaho Clinic was an on-air personality at the Despite Group.

The family have announced that his One Week Observation would take place at Tabora in Accra on Friday, June 12, 2020.

Information also has it that, the broadcast journalist would be laid in state on July 3rd.

See poster below:

His death came as a shock to many considering his kind of energy and bubbly nature.

May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.