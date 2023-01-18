- Advertisement -

A one-week memorial ceremony for the late police officer who was killed in a fire incident together with his family has been scheduled for January 31, 2023.

Sergeant Owusu Asante Baafi, an officer with the Anti-Robbery Unit of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, his wife Milicent Adjei, and their three-month-old baby were burnt to death

This was after fire gutted their residence at Apromase in the Ashanti Region on the night of Sunday, January 15, 2023.

The cause of the fire is unknown but personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) was at the scene to begin investigations.

The families of the deceased couple have since announced a memorial to be held for their departed loved ones with a poster that is fast circulating on social media.

The poster sadly reveals that Sergeant Baafi was only 35 years – 5 years older than his wife whose alias is Abena Akyiaa.

It is expected that funeral arrangements for the deceased family will be announced after the memorial ceremony.