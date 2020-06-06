One-week observance of Apraku My Daughter is being held at a drinking spot in Accra

- Advertisement -

The one-week observance of the late Evangelist Apraku My Daughter is underway at a popular drinking spot in Accra precisely Lapaz.

In a post report by popular radio and TV presenter, Kofi Adoma Nwawani on his Facebook page wrote that Apraku’s one-week observation will be being held at Abrante3 spot.

His posts reads; “TOMORROW SATURDAY IS THE ONE WEEK OBSERVATION OF APRAKU MY DAUGHTER. VENUE :ABRANTE? SPOT LAPAZ STARTS IN THE MORNING.”

The late Aparku My Daughter’s death sent shocking vibrations throughout the whole country.

As it’s known by all, He died shortly after a video of him turn into a serious drunkard went viral on all media platforms.

Shortly after the viral video, gospel musician Sonnie Badu pledged his support to him on social media but that did not actualize. He’s died. He is survived by 3 children.