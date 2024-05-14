One-year-old Ghanaian Ace Liam becomes Guinness World Records’ youngest male artist

One-year-old Ghanaian prodigy, Ace Liam, has clinched the world record for the Youngest Male Artist among Ghanaian artists.

The pint-sized artist made his attempt at the Guinness World Records in Accra from January 18 to January 20, 2024.

This groundbreaking achievement was officially announced during a press conference held on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

The confirmation of his record-breaking accomplishment came through a letter, stating, “We are delighted to inform you that your application for Youngest artist (male) has been successful, and you are now the Guinness World Records Title Holder!”

Ace Liam’s artistic journey began astonishingly early at just six months old.

This remarkable feat surpasses the previous record holder, Dante Lamb, who achieved this distinction at the age of three in 2003.