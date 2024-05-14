type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsOne-year-old Ghanaian Ace Liam becomes Guinness World Records’ youngest male artist
News

One-year-old Ghanaian Ace Liam becomes Guinness World Records’ youngest male artist

By Mr. Tabernacle

One-year-old Ghanaian prodigy, Ace Liam, has clinched the world record for the Youngest Male Artist among Ghanaian artists.

The pint-sized artist made his attempt at the Guinness World Records in Accra from January 18 to January 20, 2024.

This groundbreaking achievement was officially announced during a press conference held on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

The confirmation of his record-breaking accomplishment came through a letter, stating, “We are delighted to inform you that your application for Youngest artist (male) has been successful, and you are now the Guinness World Records Title Holder!”

Ace Liam’s artistic journey began astonishingly early at just six months old.

This remarkable feat surpasses the previous record holder, Dante Lamb, who achieved this distinction at the age of three in 2003.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Accra
few clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
74 %
1.6mph
20 %
Tue
85 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe