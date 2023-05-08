- Advertisement -

The annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 24th Edition is done and dusted and Black Sherif aka Blacko is the reigning Artiste of the Year.

The awards show according to many wasn’t impressive as the organizers got a lot of things wrong in regards to the production.

On the night, people who watched the show on TV complained about the sound and other technical hitches they encountered while watching the program which happens to be the biggest awards show in the country.

Also Read: The VGMA looked more like a talk show – Ameyaw Debrah

In regards to the performances on the night, while some artists entertained the crowd who had attended the event, other artists couldn’t even get a quarter of the people in the auditorium on their feet to dance or jam along.

We are all aware Friday Night Hitmaker Lasmid flopped with his performance with Something hitmaker Gyakie struggling to also get the crowd to jam along to her song.

This made an online poll to be conducted to find out which of the artists nailed it with their performance.

Also Read: Lasmid flops at his first VGMA performance

At the end of the poll which was conducted on Twitter, a total number of 6,714 people had voted with 44.5% voting for Black Sherif as the favourite performer on the night.

He was closely followed by Sarkodie who also pulled a total of 38.9% of the vote cast.

Check out the results below:

This year’s event has seen performances from the likes of Piesie Esther, KIDI, DSL, Epixode, Lasmid, King Promise, Gyakie, Sarkodie, Pheelz and others.

Read More: VGMA24: Full list of Award winners