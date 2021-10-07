Online selling and buying made easy with Atonzo.com

type here...
By RASHAD
Online shopping has ever since come to stay among us. Today with over 2\3 of the people in the world use some form of online shopping apps to transact business. The online shopping app industry has just a few platforms like Konga, Jumia, Tonaton, Jiji, and now atonzo.com.

Atonzo.com is a B2C online shopping app that serves as an avenue for people to exchange products and services for money.

The platform is opened to sell all products and advertise any services, a user is simply required to create an account for free to begin using the app to transact business. The app is absolutely free, users can post unlimited ads at no fee.

With over ten thousand people using atonzo.com in just a few months after it was launched, I believe the platform is really a great solution to boost sales.

Download the atonzoghana App and use it, hope it helps you as well, if it does, don’t forget to give it a great rating on the App store. Get the App now

