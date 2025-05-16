Only f00ls believe whatever they hear- Vivian Jill

Actress Vivian Jill has fired shots at Ghanaians who are dragging her over the feeding program saga.

Vivian Jill has labeled Ghanaians who believe in the stories flying across social media as fools.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Vivian Jill shared an old video of herself, reacting to how people deal with rumors.

READ ALSO: Woman brags of receiving invitation to attend Rev. Obofour’s mum’s funeral

In the Video Vivian Jill posted, the actress could be heard stating that only fools believe what they hear on social media.