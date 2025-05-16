type here...
Entertainment

Only f00ls believe whatever they hear- Vivian Jill

By Mzta Churchill

Actress Vivian Jill has fired shots at Ghanaians who are dragging her over the feeding program saga.

Vivian Jill has labeled Ghanaians who believe in the stories flying across social media as fools.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Vivian Jill shared an old video of herself, reacting to how people deal with rumors.

READ ALSO: Woman brags of receiving invitation to attend Rev. Obofour’s mum’s funeral

In the Video Vivian Jill posted, the actress could be heard stating that only fools believe what they hear on social media.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Woman receiving invitation from Rev. Obofour

Woman brags of receiving invitation to attend Rev. Obofour’s mum’s funeral

Agradaa & Empress Gifty

My secret to being beautiful is that only one man eats me- Nana Agradaa shades Empress Gifty

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Friday, May 16, 2025
29.9 C
Accra

Also Read

TikToker Valeria Marquez shot in the head during a live session

Valeria Marquez

Pastor’s daughter’s trending video

Pastors daughters video

Clear photos of Pastor’s daughter in the viral video

Pastors daughter

Part 2 & 3 of pastor’s daughter’s video surfaces

Pastors daughters video

Christians fume at pastor’s daughter in viral video

Pastor Preaching and young lady
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways