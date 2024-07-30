type here...
Only fans model calls out Burna Boy over unpaid debts

By Qwame Benedict
An Only Fans star identified as Symba Erothick has become the latest person to launch an attack on Nigerian superstar Burna Boy on social media.

According to the model, the musician is failing to pay her for some jobs done and rather toying with her.

She disclosed that Burna Boy thinks she is one of those loose women in London he can just play with but she wants to make it clear to him that he should rethink about that decision.

Taking to Snapchat, she posted: “I’m not these london bitches you fuck with ivd or IVF, nasim (the midget Colombian girl), lia (Larry’s watch theif) who am I kidding the entire fucking UK. Just run my coin before this turns all the way LEFT.”

She added that the Questions hitmaker should pay her back her money before things go rough between them.

She continued: “Just run my coin before this turns all the way”

