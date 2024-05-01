type here...
Only a foolish billionaire brags of renting for his mother- Frafrahemaa drags Shatta Wale

By Musah Abdul

Controversial tiktoker, Frafrahemaa has taken dancehall musician, Shatta Wale to the cleaners once again.

This comes after the dancehall musician via a self-recorded video bragged that he had rented a house for his mother and got her a car to facilitate her movement.

Reacting to this, Frafrahemaa has lashed out at Shatta Wale for renting a house for her mother.

Despite his bragging, the controversial TikTok does not understand why Shatta Wale would rent a house for his mother.

In a viral TikTok video, the controversial Tiktoker said that to rent a house for his mother is a stupid decision by the dancehall musician.

According to her, if Shatta Wale has a lot of money like he says, he should buy a house for her mother and not rent.

