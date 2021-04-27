type here...
You’re a fool if you attend Obinim’s church for healing after failing to heal his father – Kennedy Agyapong

By Nazir Hamzah
Outspoken Ghanaian Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong has said only fools will continue to attend the church of Popular man of God Bishop Daniel Obinim for healing after failing to heal his sick father.

The Hon Member of parliarment for Assin Fosu stressed that if the power of the man of God is potent, he will have healed his sick father with his power for him not have died.

He claimed the dead father of Bishop Obinim was not just only sick but was bedridden for a number of years which clearly indicate Obinim does not posses any any power of healing.

The member of parliament averred that there is the need for the government as a matter of urgency to clamp down on pastors as such and other fetish priests who have taken over the Ghanaian TV screens.

He reckoned most of the youth today in Ghana are lazy due to these fake pastors and the fake fetish priests who make the younger folks to believe that there are easy ways to make money.

“So today the father of Obinim is dead, don’t you know that you are a fool if you attend his church. He says can heal you of sickness but his father is dead.

If Obinim claims he has powers and can heal you of your sickness, why did he heal his father? This is a simple question you need to ask yourself.

Work, go out and work and you will make money and stop depending on oils. Kennedy Agyapong stressed.

Source:GHPAGE.COM

