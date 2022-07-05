- Advertisement -

The founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has blasted Nana Addo over his government’s decision to see IMF’s bailout.

According to Nigel Gaisie who has always supported the opposition NDC party, only former president John Mahama can solve Ghana’s economic woes.

Expressing his anger towards the current NPP leadership and the IMF saga, Nigel Gaisie asserted that only the NDC bigwig has the “Divine keys” bestowed to him to deal with the country’s current and future challenges.

Nigel Gaisie also indirectly told Nana Addo to learn from former president Kufour because he wasn’t authoritative and had empathy

In his own words;

“They may be able to manipulate the voting process, but the truth will eventually come out. Pray for H.E. Kwame Dramani.. As a prominent prophet, the Lord has informed me and continues to tell me that he is the only one with the divine keys to solve the problems of this nation within this time and eight years in the future, “Umuafia”bIMF, SMH”

Ghana goes to IMF for balance of payment support

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has authorized the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to start off formal engagements with the International Monetary Funds.

In a statement signed by the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, it says the President has had a conversation with the Managing Director for the IMF to begin the process.

This move seeks to support Ghana’s economy in the wake of the challenges the Covid-19 pandemic has caused.

“The engagement with the IMF will seek to provide a balance of payment support as part of a broader effort to quicken Ghana’s build back in the face of challenges induced by the Covid-19 pandemic and, recently, the Russia-Ukraine crises”, excerpt of the statement read. READ MORE HERE