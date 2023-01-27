Ghanaian movie star and football team owner, Yaw Dabo, has sparked a hot controversy on the internet with his latest opinion about movies which many people think it’s an insult to Ghanaians who patronise his productions.



Speaking to Saddick Adams in an interview, the actor argued that if an individual spends even an hour watching movies, then that individual is lazy.

He highlighted discipline as one of the key prerequisites for success in life and wasting more than 1 hour on a movie which will have no impact on your life means you’re not disciplined.



As stated by Yaw Dabo, the modern world was a money-centric one, so it was not wise for folks to waste precious time on frivolous pursuits.

Dabo’s statement regarding watching movies enraged some folks as they found his comment unreasonable because he’s an actor who depends on watch hours to out food on his table.

Bliss Gh – But you’re acting movies that takes more than an hour? Your head like palm not seed

Stephen Armah Neke Way – The movie we watched is what you’re enjoying from today wati. Nonsense. Fo you think you will be able to afford airtime or bundle if we chose not to watch your nonsense movies?

Kobby Smith – No wonder I don’t watch that nonsense act called Kumahood movies. Funny enough

Joseph Makae – If Dabo said this, then I think if peradventure every Ghanaian stops watching Kumawood movies then what becomes of the industry?Will he be happy if people stop patronizing Kumawood movies and comedy series.

Sey DeGenius – Nonsense… Yet you act in movies for more than an hour and you expect people to watch? This is how some of you go down the drain…

