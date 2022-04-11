type here...
Only MoMo senders will pay tax on E-levy, not receiver – GRA

By Kweku Derrick
A Principal Revenue Officer and Head of the Project Management Unit at GRA has clarified that only people who send money to others through MoMo will bear the implications of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy).

Isaac Kobina Amoako set the record straight while addressing concerns of a section of the public, particularly workers who have expressed worry that their salaries will be affected when the e-levy is implemented in May.

This is because they receive them via Mobile Money platforms.

Speaking in an interview with Joy News, he said contractors who pay their employees are not permitted to reduce employee’s pay as a result of the e-levy. This, he claimed, was due to the fact that the law did not impose e-levy on the receiver.

According to him, the incidence of the e-levy is rather on the one sending and not the person at the receiving end.

“If you have a contract with your employer that he should pay you GHC3,000, there is no way your employer should reduce the GHC3,000 because of e-levy. You will receive whatever contract that you have with your employer,” he cited.

He, therefore, assured the public not to panic over deductions from their salaries as a result of e-levy.

Mr. Amoako reiterated that all withdrawals in any form do not attract e-levy.

    Source:GHPage

