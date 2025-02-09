type here...
Entertainment

Only Okomfour Kwadee Can Heal Himself- Kwabena Kwabena

By Mzta Churchill

Musicians have started wading into Okomfour Kwadee’s predicament after a new video of him flew across social media platforms.

Adding his cent to the whole issue, “Adult Music” hitmaker, Kwabena Kwabena has said that nobody can help Okomfour Kwadee.

Kwabena Kwabena speaking during an interview on United Showbiz disclosed that it is high time Okomfour Kwadee worked on himself.

He stated that the musician is not mad, or has a mental problem, claiming his condition is just not good.

As a normal human being, Kwabena Kwabena claims Okomfour Kwadee should look at himself and the people around him and advise himself.

He added that nobody, not even God can heal Okomfour Kwadee if the musician does not want to change.

