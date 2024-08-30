Many people especially Christians believe polygamy is a sin and a bad practice that shouldn’t be encouraged but Ghanaian actor Clement Bonny popularly known as Mr Beautiful believes otherwise.

According to the Kumawood actor, it is high time people stop tagging or seeing polygamy as bad because it isn’t.

Speaking during an interview, he stated that only poor people consider polygamy to be a bad thing because they don’t have money to take care of the women.

He went on to say that let the men who are poor and having issues with polygamy now get money and see if they wouldn’t change their narration about having multiple women.

“In this world, if you don’t have money and people are talking about having multiple wives, you would see it as a nonsense issue.”

“When you are broke or poor and they’re discussing people who have married about two or three wives, you would get angry and say it’s stupid.”

“Because you don’t have money, that’s why you are angry and raining all manner of insults, but if you were rich, you’d see that having multiple wives is so sweet.“