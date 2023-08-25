Only weak and unintelligent men marry born 1 ladies – GH man argues (Video)

A Ghanaian man’s candid remarks on the prospect of marrying “born 1” ladies have ignited discussions across social media – Drawing attention to a controversial stance that has sparked both curiosity and criticism.



His assertion that only weak and unintelligent men marry “born 1” ladies has raised eyebrows and prompted debates about societal perceptions, relationships, and the portrayal of women.

The Ghanaian man’s assertion rests on the belief that women who are classified as “born 1,” a term often used to describe those with children from previous relationships, are akin to “rejected goods.”

In the trending video, he argued that it’s not advisable for men to pursue relationships with these women due to the underlying perception that they have been overlooked by others.

In support of his provocative argument, the man drew a comparison from the animal kingdom, where strong male animals procreate with peak female animals and then move on to other pursuits.



He drew a parallel to the behaviour of weaker male animals fighting over the same female after she has been left by the stronger male.



This metaphor from the animal world was utilized to highlight his perspective on the perceived dynamics of relationships involving “born 1” women.

