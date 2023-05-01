Former fetish priest turned Evangelist of God, Nana Agradaa has wildly alleged that ONUA TV bought fake views for Nana Ama Mcbrown’s first show.

Apparently, the maiden edition of the lifestyle and entertainment program garnered tens of thousands of live streams across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

In one of the trending screenshots, the show had garnered over 10K views – Cementing her status as the queen of late-night entertainment shows

According to Nana Agradaa, she doubts the genuineness of the views because as of the time over 9K people were supposedly watching the show on Facebook alone, she noticed that there was only one share as well as comment.

She additionally hinted that at the appropriate time, she will reveal the real truth and secrets behind the huge views.

Watch the video below to know more…

