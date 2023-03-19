- Advertisement -

The news of Nana Ama McBrown joining Media General from Despite Media a fortnight ago appears to be one of the biggest and most controversial media poachings in the history of Ghana.

The unanticipated pricey move saw a number of Ghanaians and some of her former colleagues, including Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, Michael Ola and Abena Moet berating her as ungrateful and passing innuendos on live radio.

This was after she was officially unveiled as the new addition to Onua TV Monday, March 13, 2023, after leaving UTV without prior notice to her employers.

Following the cacophony, fresh rumours now circulating have it that, Onua is nursing plans to steal another top presenter from Despite Media in addition Nana Ama McBrown.

Media personality Captain Smart from Onua TV hinted at this pending huge media transfer between Media General and Despite Media in a post on Facebook.

“My eyes have seen and my ears heard…. He will also join us soon. ONUA!!!“, he wrote Saturday.

After he put out the yet-confirmed post, scores of Ghanaians were quick to suggest that comic actor and TV presenter Akrobeto could be one of the top presenters at UTV to exit Despite Media.

Others have speculated that Abeiku Santana, who is thought to be a loyal staff of Despite Media, could soon leave to join Onua TV/FM.

GHPage will bring you more updates on this as and when new details becomes available.