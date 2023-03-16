- Advertisement -

Self-styled Queen of Ghana Comedy, Afia Schwar, has exclusively revealed that she was begged to come and work at ONUA TV but she declined the offer because she has passed the stage of being an employee.

Speaking in a self-made video, Afia Schwar claimed that the CEO of ONUA TV/FM contacted her to work for the media firm but she declined the offer despite the consistent pleas.

According to Afia Schwar, the reason she refused to work with ONUA TV was simple.

She explained that she can’t be doing 9-5 anymore because she’s now a boss chick hence she should be managing her own affair.

Afia Schwar made these yet-to-be-confirmed statements while reacting to Captain Smart’s insults on her and to dismiss the claims that she’s envious of Mcbrown’s new move to ONUA TV

In her rebuttal video, Afia Schwarzenegger who is still in search of a media house to work attacked the workers of Media General including Captain Smart for doing all this just to welcome a new worker.

She added that she pities the workers of Onua TV/FM. Stating that they are brands and wondering why they would push their brands aside and promote Nana Ama McBrown who is also just like them.

Watch the video below to know more…

