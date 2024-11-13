Opambour curses Vim Lady for isnulting him plus fire insults

Days ago, Rev. Dr. Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, the General Overseer of the Ebenezer Miracle Worship Center, questioned the concept of the Ghana Card initiated by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration.

The Ghana Card has become a national identity card and is linked to almost all systems like SSNIT, banks and others to facilitate transactions and avoid fraud among other benefits of the card.

But Dr Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly called “Opambour”, has rubbished the card.

Speaking during a Clergy meeting with former President John Dramani Mahama on Monday, November 11, Opambour queried the public on the essence of the card.

“Can the Ghana Card give us free cars?”, he repeatedly asked.

Reacting to the question, Vim Lady has taken a deep swipe at Opambour, also known as Prophet 1.

Speaking in a self-recorded video sighted by Gh Page, Vim lady schooler Opambour on the relevance of the Ghana card.

Vim Lady claims such a question from the popular man of God is below belt, hence, labelling him as someone who has a small thinking ability.

She noted that it is via national identity cards such as the Ghana card that has made a lot of countries develop as they are seen by others now.

Well Opambour has fired back at Vim Lady and has cursed her and her womb.

Her lovers were also not spared as the man of God stated that any man who inserts his joystick inside her would also face similar curses.