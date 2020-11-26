Rev. Owusu Bempah has exposed Opambour in his interview with Ghpage as he claimed the latter unknowingly gave false prophecies.

The man of God has been tagged a violent Pastor as he has been involved in a number of altercations with other pastors and media people.

Asked about why he is frequently linked to violence, Owusu Bempah said that every time he was involved in any kind of misunderstanding, the other parties were to blame because they started it.

He explained he had never talked down on Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom otherwise known as Opambour and that the latter came looking for a quarrel and he got one.

According to the man referred to as an NPP prophet, Opambour became upset just because he had left his name out of the list of most impactful preachers in the country in a radio interview.

The founder of Glorious Word Power Ministry International said that Opambour took offence just because he didn’t add his name to the list which had the likes of Archbishop Duncan Williams, Eastwood Anaba, Dag Heward Mills, Mensa Otabil and others.

Rev. Owusu Bempah added that Opambour was nowhere near that league and that he had no right to be mad.

He revealed that he had visited Opambour’s church in Kumasi when he had started out as a pastor.

“I disguised myself as a footballer and went to his church in a luxurious car. His people told him there was a rich footballer who wanted to meet him. Upon meeting him he looked at me and said that there was someone who shared a position in my team who wanted me out. He said other things that were way off. I just knew he was fake”, Owusu Bempah expressed.

Opambour is yet to respond to any of these allegations.