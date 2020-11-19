Opambour is one the reason why I stopped being a Christian – Nana Tornado

- Advertisement -

Nana Tornado has sent some strong words to the leader of Ebenezer Worship and Miracle Center, Rev. Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly known as Opambour or Prophet 1.

Over the past few days, Ghanaian preacher Opambour and popular fetish priestess Nana Agradaa have been engaging in verbal attacks and using strong language on each other.

Since the two of them have their own programs and media houses, it’s easier for them to rain insults on each other.

But actor Emil Wood known in the showbiz circles as Nana Tornado has condemned the actions of Rev. Opambour, adding that he has lost respect for him for his choice of words on Nana Agradaa.

According to Tornado, he doesn’t understand why a preacher of his caliber would stoop so low to insult the fetish priestess.

He went on to say that the attitude of the likes of Prophet One made him stop being a Christian because their actions are not making the religion attractive.

Nana Tornado ended up that with all the things that have happened between the two, he would rather go to Nana Agradaa for her ‘Sika Gari’ than go to Opambour’s church.