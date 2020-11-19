type here...
GhPage Lifestyle Opambour is one the reason why I stopped being a Christian -...
Lifestyle

Opambour is one the reason why I stopped being a Christian – Nana Tornado

By Qwame Benedict
Opambour is the reason why I stopped being a Christian - Nana Tornado
Nana Agradaa-Prophet-One
- Advertisement -

Nana Tornado has sent some strong words to the leader of Ebenezer Worship and Miracle Center, Rev. Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly known as Opambour or Prophet 1.

Over the past few days, Ghanaian preacher Opambour and popular fetish priestess Nana Agradaa have been engaging in verbal attacks and using strong language on each other.

Since the two of them have their own programs and media houses, it’s easier for them to rain insults on each other.

But actor Emil Wood known in the showbiz circles as Nana Tornado has condemned the actions of Rev. Opambour, adding that he has lost respect for him for his choice of words on Nana Agradaa.

According to Tornado, he doesn’t understand why a preacher of his caliber would stoop so low to insult the fetish priestess.

He went on to say that the attitude of the likes of Prophet One made him stop being a Christian because their actions are not making the religion attractive.

Nana Tornado ended up that with all the things that have happened between the two, he would rather go to Nana Agradaa for her ‘Sika Gari’ than go to Opambour’s church.

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, November 19, 2020
Accra
few clouds
78.8 ° F
78.8 °
78.8 °
88 %
2.2mph
20 %
Thu
87 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
84 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News