Opambour Kneels And Curses Okatakyie Afrifa And His Family

The brouhaha between controversial Ghanaian personalities; Opambour and Okatakyie Afrifa has escalated to an extremely worrisome level.

Opambour has finally rained curses on Okatakyie Afrifa, his family, and his children.

The man of God bathed Okatakyie Afrifa with curses in a video flying across social media platforms.

In the video seen by Gh Page, Opambour is seen kneeling as he bathed Okatakyie with curses simultaneously.

Speaking in the video, Opambour stated that he has two diverse ways to curse Okatakyie Afrifa, revealing that he would do one publicly and the other privately, naming his room as the location for the other.

Cursing Okatakyie Afrifa, Opambour said the media personality will struggle to death, and none of his children will become successful.

Meanwhile, he claims if Okatakyie Afrifa had not come back to publicly denigrate him again, he would have let things slide.