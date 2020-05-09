- Advertisement -

The head pastor of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Center, Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom has lashed out at the host of NET 2 TV program ‘The seat’ Kwaku Annan and his guest Demon Breaker.

For some weeks now, Demon Breaker whose real name is Micheal Adu has accused Ghanaian preacher Opambour of being fake and working with the help of occultic powers.

Demon Breaker who claims to be a former junior Pastor of Angel Daniel Obinim in one of his interviews alleged Opambour has been adding water from corpse to his “Bulla Mu nsuo”

Well, after days of remaining silent, Opambour has finally hit back at the host, guest and producer of ‘The seat’ program for trying to destroy his hard-earned reputation.

According to the pastor, he doesn’t understand why some people would jubilate over people’s downfall especially Pastors.

Opambour who used some hard words on the host and guest added that he would have said worse things if not that he had respect for Hon. Kennedy Agyapong who happens to be the owner of NET 2.

The controversial preacher further dared Demon breaker to come out with proof that he has been using water from corpse for his directions.

Opambour concluded that this is not the first time that allegation of this sort has been labelled against him.